Found drunk, 3 policemen suspended

Hamirpur, April 26
SP Akriti Sharma today suspended three police personnel posted at Nadaun police station after they were found to be drunk. The Station House Officer (SHO), an Assistant Sun Inspector (ASI) and a head constable were suspended for creating indiscipline and indulging in unwarranted activities in the police station.
It has been learnt that the SP paid a surprise visit to the police station last night and found the trio to be in an inebriated condition.
They were sent for a medical examination to a hospital at Nadaun. She said that the three police personnel had been suspended and a new SHO would be appointed there soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...