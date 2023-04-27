Found drunk, 3 policemen suspended

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 26

SP Akriti Sharma today suspended three police personnel posted at Nadaun police station after they were found to be drunk. The Station House Officer (SHO), an Assistant Sun Inspector (ASI) and a head constable were suspended for creating indiscipline and indulging in unwarranted activities in the police station.

It has been learnt that the SP paid a surprise visit to the police station last night and found the trio to be in an inebriated condition.

They were sent for a medical examination to a hospital at Nadaun. She said that the three police personnel had been suspended and a new SHO would be appointed there soon.

