 Foundation Day gala starts at Sanawar school : The Tribune India

Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla felicitates winners of essay competition at The Lawrence School, Sanawar. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 2

The three-day-long celebrations to commemorate the 175th year of its foundation began at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, today. Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, who is also an alumnus of the school, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

The day began with a special assembly organised to commemorate 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon, accompanied by Navin Chawla, unfurled the Tricolour which was followed by the school choir reciting ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’and ‘Abide with Me’.

Aditya Veer Singh Chandel, Head Boy, reflected on Gandhi and said, “Mahatma Gandhi believed that strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable spirit. Gandhi brought about a moral and ethical renaissance in India.”

In her speech, Ustat Kaur Jatana, Head Girl, recalled Gandhi’s quote ‘Live as you were to die tomorrow and learn as if you were to live forever’. She added, “At a time when several countries are at war, his inspiring words should be the guiding principle in solving many crises.”

Chawla used the opportunity to inspire the students quoting Mahatma Gandhi- his life, work and ideologies. The bureaucrat-turned-philanthropist motivated the students to appreciate and imbibe the values of truth, non-violence and joy of giving - the virtues that Mahatma stood for throughout his life.

Chawla, who spent eight years in Sanawar, had instituted ‘If I were Gandhi’ - an essay writing award for the students of Class XI and XII in the year 2009 to spread awareness among students about Gandhian values.

He donated three silver trophies for the award winners. Krishna Roy, Nandini Jain and Ustat Kaur Jatana, all of class XII, bagged the first, second and third prize, respectively. The headmaster, while addressing the students, said, “Gandhi who personified truth, love and ahimsa, is also the torchbearer of selfless service.”

A special ‘Chapel Service’ was held for the alumni of the jubilee batches of the years 1957, 1962, 1972 and 1997 commemorating their Blue Sapphire, Diamond, Golden and Silver jubilees, respectively.

Over 100 old students reunited and recounted their memories of the school days. Among the prominent attendees were Jasjeet Bhattal, a Rhodes Scholar and former CEO of Lehman Brothers, Maneka Gandhi, veteran politician and celebrated animal rights activist and Professor Vasant Dhar, professor of data sciences at New York University.

Over 100 students presented a musical-comedy classic drama titled “With a Lil bit of Luck”, based on George Bernard Shaw’s play Pygmalion. The brilliant acting, superb singing and energetic dances kept the audience spellbound. The play was adapted and directed by Suchi Gupta.

A bird book produced by the students titled, “Familiar Birds of Sanawar” was also released on the occasion.

