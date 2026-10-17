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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four arrested for killing cattle in Chamba

Four arrested for killing cattle in Chamba

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The police had questioned 20 persons as regards the case.
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The Chamba police have arrested four persons in connection with the alleged killing of cattle in the forest of Ghaghrota panchayat in the Sillagharat area of Chamba district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Sharma confirmed the arrests and said that further action would be taken as per law. An investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events and gather evidence.

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The police had launched a large-scale search operation after cattle remains were recovered in the forest on Tuesday. A 46-member team searched the area from Jaledha forest to Udan Dhar and thoroughly checked the temporary sheds of grazers in the forest. Twenty persons were also summoned to the police station for questioning.

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The incident had triggered widespread outrage in the area. Several organisations, local residents and other citizens had staged a protest in Chamba town on Wednesday, demanding action against the culprits. The protesters had blocked the road in the main market, disrupting traffic, while traders kept their shops closed in solidarity.

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