Four arrested for minor's gang-rape

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 28

The police today nabbed four persons on charges of gang-rape of a 14-year-old on August 22 in a village in Anni subdivision.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the main suspect, Yashwant, was nabbed from Haryana, while three other local youth were nabbed from the Anni area.

The victim had alleged that Yashwant, along with four other youth, had gang-raped her. However, during interrogation, Yashwant revealed that besides him, there were three others involved in the crime.

The victim and her parents had lodged a police complaint on August 25. While she was able to recognise Yashwant, she could not recognise the other suspects.

Yashwant had been physically exploiting the victim since May.

