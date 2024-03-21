Four arrested for theft at Matiana jewellery store

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Four persons, including one from Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested for stealing about 1.5 kg of silver and 5 grams of gold from a jewellery shop at Matiana, 43 km from Shimla, the police said here today.

The accused have been identified as Manjoor Mohammad (41), a resident of Siyava village in Arki subdivision in Solan district, Kalu Ram (36), a resident of Bajni village in Kandaghat subdivision, Solan, Kamlesh (36), a resident of Kalaar village in Arki, Solan, and Mansu (28), a resident of Mali Tola village in Gorkhpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, on March 19, Suresh Shah, a resident of Matiana in Theog subdivision filed a complaint that some unknown persons had stolen gold and silver from his jewellery shop in Matiana on the intervening night of March 10 and 11.

Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said the accused were presented in the court today and have been remanded in four-day police custody. The DSP further said that a vehicle (HP11 7003) that was used by the accused had also been impounded. However, the stolen items were yet to be recovered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Uttar Pradesh