Four arrested in Nalagarh firing incidents; pistol seized

The Nalagarh police on Thursday evening arrested four youths from Zirakpur and Rupnagar in Punjab in connection with recent firing incidents. According to police investigations into three recent cases of firing, international gangsters were targeting high-value individuals for extortion in Nalagarh.

A Scorpio vehicle (PB65 BL9086), five mobile phones, a pistol and four live rounds were recovered from the accused, SP Vinod Dhiman said.

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Those arrested were Upkar Singh (29) and Devender Singh (34), both residents of Anandpur Sahib; Rajinder Kumar (29), a resident of Ghumarwin; and Amritpal Singh (32), a resident of Rupnagar. Devinder Singh has been identified as the shooter in all three incidents. He rode pillion on a motorcycle driven while Amritpal Singh while carrying out the attacks.

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“A scrutiny of their call records revealed that the ransom calls originated from Canada and European countries. The names of ‘Category-A’ gangsters like Pawan Shokeen and Harman Sandhu have emerged during the investigations. The police are investigating how they zeroed in on scrap dealers in Nalagarh and identified their local assets who were hired for intimidating the targets,” the SP added.

The three incidents, which took place within a span of two months, have created a scare among residents. Unidentified motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside the house of Ranveer Singh at Buta Palasi village on the intervening night of September 14 and 15. They fled when Singh came out after hearing gunshots at around 10.30 pm. The police team inspected the scene and recovered two empty shells outside the house.

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Another firing incident took place outside the house of Manpreet Singh at Buta Palasi village on the intervening night of September 23 and 24.

The third firing incident took place at the main gate of Yusuf Enterprises at Gol Jamala village on September 25. SP Dhiman constituted special teams to investigate the cases, including the technical aspects, by roping in cyber experts. A thorough analysis of the footage from CCTV cameras helped the police identify the accused.

The Scorpio vehicle seized from the accused belonged to Amritpal’s friend who will also be associated with the investigation, the SP added.

The involvement of an organised gang in these incidents, the gang leader, the mutual contacts of the accused, the source of supply of weapons and possible criminal networks are also being probed.