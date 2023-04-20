Four arrested with heroin

Our Correspondent

Una, April 19

The Una police arrested four persons and seized heroin from their possession in two incidents yesterday.

SP Arijit Sen Thakur said that a police party was on duty at Pandoga village near the inter-state border late last evening when two persons were seen speeding on a motorcycle from the Punjab side.

On seeing the police, the motorcyclists tried to turn back, but were intercepted by the police. During search, 5.17 grams of heroin was seized from their possession. The two accused have been identified as Rajan Saini of Bhadsali village in Una district and Daljeet Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar in Ludhiana.

In another incident, the Pandoga police party spotted two persons sitting in front of a closed shop late last night. The police team found 5.44 grams of heroin in their possession after it grew suspicious and searched the duo. Both the accused hail from Hamirpur district – Aman Kumar from Dadoh village and Sandeep Kumar from Tippar village.