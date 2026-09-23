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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four-day leadership development programme begins in Mandi

Four-day leadership development programme begins in Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:54 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A leadership and community development training programme held at SPU in Mandi.
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A four-day training programme on ‘Leadership and Community Development’ commenced at Sardar Patel University on Monday. The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Regional Centre, Chandigarh, of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The objective of the programme is to strengthen leadership abilities, promote social responsibility, community participation, and foster teamwork and the spirit of nation-building among National Service Scheme volunteers. The inaugural session began with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Sardar Patel University Vice-Chancellor Lalit Kumar Awasthi presided over the function.

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RGNIYD Training Associates Thokchom Reaganchandra Singh and Gurpreet Choudhary briefed the participants about the structure, objectives and various components of the four-day programme.

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