Four-day police remand for three murder accused

Rampur, March 30
The police have arrested three accused, who were absconding, in the murder case of their fellow Nepalese labourer in Bhadrash. The court has sent the accused to four-day police remand. The incident took place on Holi night.
The three accused, Sagar Thapa (30), Ming (23) and Raman (19), all hailing from Nepal, were on the run after committing the crime.
Following the complaint of the victims relative, a case was registered against the three accused under Sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC at the Rampur police station.
The complainant, Dil Bahadur, a resident of Nepal, said he had gone to Bhadrash with his cousin Rajendra, where he had an altercation with three people over some issue.
Bahadur said the accused attacked him and Rajendra with sharp objects and both sustained serious injuries. Rajendra was being taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Complex, Khaneri, but died on the way.
