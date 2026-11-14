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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four-day recruitment rally for police constables begins in Una

Four-day recruitment rally for police constables begins in Una

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Candidates take part in a race as part of the physical test during a recruitment rally for police constables in Una on Friday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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A recruitment rally for constables began at the police grounds at Lalsingi village in Una on Friday. DIG, Northern Range, Soumya Sambasivan, who is in-charge of the rally, said that the first three days had been reserved for male aspirants, while female candidates would report for the rally on November 16 at the same venue.

As many as 1,600 candidates had been called on Friday and half of them reported for the physical test. The DIG said that the physical and written tests were being conducted in a transparent manner and that the rally was open to mediapersons for reporting. Una SP Sachin Hiremath was also present on the occasion.

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