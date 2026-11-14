Four-day recruitment rally for police constables begins in Una

A recruitment rally for constables began at the police grounds at Lalsingi village in Una on Friday. DIG, Northern Range, Soumya Sambasivan, who is in-charge of the rally, said that the first three days had been reserved for male aspirants, while female candidates would report for the rally on November 16 at the same venue.

As many as 1,600 candidates had been called on Friday and half of them reported for the physical test. The DIG said that the physical and written tests were being conducted in a transparent manner and that the rally was open to mediapersons for reporting. Una SP Sachin Hiremath was also present on the occasion.