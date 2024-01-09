Four dead as vehicle falls into gorge in Shimla

PTI

Shimla, January 9

Four people died when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge after the driver lost control of the vehicle here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Nandpur village. The deceased have been identified as Manish (42) and his wife Anjana (38), Jagat Ram (70) and his wife Bimla (60), all residents of Jubbal tehsil, they said.

All occupants of the vehicle died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

A police team from Sawra police station is at the spot and trying to retrieve the bodies, which will be taken to Civil Hospital, Jubbal for post-mortem examination, he said.

