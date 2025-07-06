DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four dead, one injured as car plunges into gorge on Manali-Rohtang road

Four dead, one injured as car plunges into gorge on Manali-Rohtang road

The vehicle lost control possibly due to slippery conditions or over-speeding on a sharp turn
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 03:54 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
The mangled remains of the car that met with an accident on Manali-Rohtang road on Sunday.
Tragedy struck on the scenic, but treacherous Manali-Rohtang road today when an Alto car (HP-01K-7850) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Rahni Nala, resulting in the death of four individuals and leaving one grievously injured.

 According to preliminary reports, the car was carrying five local residents when it lost control, possibly due to slippery conditions or over-speeding on a sharp turn. The vehicle tumbled down the steep slope, causing severe damage and instantly killing four of the occupants. The lone survivor, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Emergency services, including police and local rescue teams, reached the spot shortly after being alerted by passersby. Despite the challenging terrain, the bodies of the deceased were retrieved after a strenuous effort.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said that identities of victims are being confirmed.

Officials from the district administration have visited the site and an investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident. While the Manali-Rohtang road remains popular among tourists and locals alike, it is known for its narrow bends and accident-prone stretches, particularly during the monsoon season.

Authorities have once again urged drivers to exercise extreme caution while navigating hilly roads, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Further details and names of the victims are awaited. The condition of the injured survivor remains critical, and he is under constant medical supervision.

