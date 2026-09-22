Four dead, one injured as car returning from wedding plunges into gorge in Kullu’s Anni

Four persons were killed and another seriously injured when a car carrying five people plunged into a nearly 200-metre-deep gorge on National Highway-305 near Haripur in the Anni subdivision in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am when the Hyundai Xter (HP-35-9123) reportedly went out of control and fell into the gorge between Nigan and Nimla.

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The deceased have been identified as Rahul Rana, son of Jagdish; Vikas alias Vicky, son of Hira Singh; Gunjan, son of Ram Prakash; and Bal Krishan, son of Dhik Ram. All four were residents of Jabbo village in Anni.

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The injured, Suresh Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, was taken to the Civil Hospital, Anni, and later referred to Rampur Hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

According to preliminary information, the occupants were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony at Baragaon in Kumarsain when the accident occurred.

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On receiving information, teams from the district administration, police and fire services launched a rescue operation. The steep terrain and depth of the gorge posed challenges, and the operation continued until around 8 am.

The Kullu District Disaster Management Authority coordinated the response with the Police Control Room, Tehsildar Anni, SDK Anni and SDM Anni. Anni MLA Lokender Kumar also monitored the rescue operation.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Police have registered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.