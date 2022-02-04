Four die as car rolls down gorge in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 3

Four persons were killed last night when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Galoh in Mandi district.

The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh (33), Hem Raj (37), Kushal Singh, alias Happy (370 of Panyali village and Yadav Kumar (33) of Ghera village in Mandi district.

SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri said they were travelling in a car when the driver lost control and it fell down the gorge. All four occupants were killed on the spot.

“The bodies have been handed over to the families for last rites after the post-mortem,” said the SP.

“The police have registered a case under IPC 279 and 304 A at BSL colony police station, Sundernagar. Investigation was under way to ascertain the cause of the incident,” she said.