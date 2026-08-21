Four government hospitals in Palampur, Sullah sans radiologists, patients left in lurch

Hundreds of patients in the Palampur and Sullah Assembly constituencies of Kangra district are facing inconvenience in the absence of radiologists at four government hospitals at Palampur, Bhawarna, Dheera and Thural for several months. Due to the non-availability of radiologists, ultrasound services have virtually come to a halt and ultrasound machines are lying idle. Expectant mothers, senior citizens and patients of abdominal, kidney and liver ailments have to travel to private hospitals or Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for diagnostic tests, resulting in additional financial burden and delay in treatment. The residents of remote areas in the Sullah Assembly constituency have to travel around 55 km to avail of treatment and for diagnostic tests at Tanda medical college while many patients from Palampur travel 40 km for ultrasound tests at the Tanda hospital and private healthcare facilities.

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Healthcare experts say that ultrasound is one of the most commonly prescribed diagnostic investigations for a wide range of medical conditions. The lack of this basic facility at government hospitals has significantly affected patient care, especially for those who depend on public healthcare services.

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The prolonged shortage of radiologists has also led to the underutilisation of costly medical equipment purchased with public money. Patients and local residents wonder why the ultrasound machines remain idle and thousands of people are deprived of essential diagnostic services.

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Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar says that radiologists were posted in these hospitals during the tenure of the previous BJP government but the radiology services had deteriorated under the present Congress government. He demands immediate appointment of radiologists at these hospitals to restore essential diagnostic services.

The Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, says that the matter has already been taken up with senior Health Department officers and the state government. He adds that radiologists will be posted in these hospitals at the earliest and radiology services will begin at the Thural hospital soon.

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Palampur MLA Ashish Butail says that the government is working to appoint a radiologist at the Palampur Civil Hospital. He adds that a CT scan machine will also be installed in the hospital to strengthen diagnostic facilities.

The prolonged shortage of radiology specialists has raised concerns over healthcare delivery in the region, with local residents demanding immediate action from the state government to ensure access to basic diagnostic services.