Four held for stealing mobikes in Mandi district

Mandi, April 25
The police today arrested scrap dealer Santosh Kumar, alias Lucky, a resident of Baijnath, in connection with the theft of motorcycles at Jogindernagar in Mandi district. Three persons were arrested earlier in the case. They had stolen motorcycles from the courtyards of houses last year.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that the police had arrested Gobind Singh, a native of Baijnath in Kangra district, on April 21. During investigation it was found that he had stolen motorcycles from Jogindernagar and sold their parts to mechanic Mukesh Katoch, and scrap dealers Rakesh Mahajan and Santosh Kumar.
The SP said that Gobind Singh, Katoch and Mahajan were already in police custody, while Santosh Kumar was arrested today. The police recovered motorcycle parts from their possession. An investigation was going on.
