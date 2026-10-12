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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four held with 11 gm heroin at Palampur homestay

Four held with 11 gm heroin at Palampur homestay

Bhawarna police question accused to trace source of supply and possible links to drug network

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The four accused in custody of the Bhawarna police.
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In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bhawarna police arrested four persons after allegedly recovering 11 grams of heroin, commonly known as chitta, during a raid at a homestay in Arla village of Palampur subdivision.

Acting on specific information, a police team raided a room at the homestay where four persons were present. During the search, the police allegedly recovered 11 grams of heroin from their possession. The contraband was seized and a case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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The accused were identified as Sandeep Ram (33), a resident of Molichak in Kangan, Punjab; Sanjeev Kumar (36) of Arla village in Palampur; Arun Kumar (29) of Khalet village in Palampur; and Deepak (38), a resident of Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, Punjab.

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The police are questioning the accused to ascertain the source of the contraband and determine whether the case is linked to a wider drug supply network. Investigators are also probing where the heroin was procured, its intended destination, and whether others were involved in the alleged operation.

The recovery from a homestay has also brought the premises under scrutiny as investigators seek to establish the circumstances under which the accused were allegedly found in possession of the narcotic substance. Further details are awaited.

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Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma said the action was part of intensified efforts to curb drug trafficking and the spread of narcotic substances in the district. He said the Kangra police had stepped up surveillance and enforcement against suspected drug suppliers and those allegedly involved in the distribution of contraband.

Verma urged the public to cooperate with the police by reporting drug-related activities and said the investigation was continuing.

Referring to a recent case, he said last week the police arrested five men and a woman, all residents of Haryana, from a local hotel and recovered 7.92 grams of chitta from their possession.

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