Four held with 12 gm chitta in Shimla; police destroy 1.6K cannabis plants

Four drug peddlers have been arrested with 11.75 grams of chitta in the Kumarsain area of Shimla district, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Lalit Kumar (28), a resident of Sarkaghat in Mandi district; and Sanjeev Kumar (41), Vikram (26), and Kuldeep (31), all residents of Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

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A police team patrolling the Kingal area on the National Highway-05 stopped the accused for checking and seized the contraband from their possession during search. The police team arrested the accused and seized the chitta.

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Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.

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The district police also destroyed about 1,600 cannabis plants being cultivated illegally in the Chirgaon area.