Four held with drugs in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 3

The police held four persons for the possession of drugs in Mandi district. According to the police, accused Amit Kumar, native of Chanol village in Mandi, was nabbed along with 1.29 gm of heroin.

In a separate case, the police held three accused — Ajay Kumar, Rahul Rana and Shashi Kumar, all natives of Mandi — for the possession of 124 gm of charas in Mandi on Thursday.

“The police have arrested all four accused under the NDPS Act and an investigation is under way” said a police officer.