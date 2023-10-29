Four held with heroin in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, October 28

According to a press note issued by Una SP Arijit Sen, 2.23 grams of heroin was seized from Pankaj Kumar and Sunil Kumar, alias Ankush, both residents of Mat Umaran village in Paragpur tehsil of Kangra district, during a search at Upper Andora village in Amb subdivision.

In another incident, a Gagret police station team seized 7.75 grams of heroin from Pushpendar Singh and Sunny Sharma, both residents of Ghumarwin tehsil in Bilaspur district, near the excise barrier on the Gagret-Hoshiarpur border.

#Kangra #Una