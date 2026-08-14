DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four Himachal police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

Four Himachal police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

IGP Abhishek Dullar, DIG Gurdev Chand Sharma, Inspector Amar Singh and ASI Jagbir Singh among awardees

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:31 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rashtrapati Bhavan. File
Advertisement

Four police personnel from Himachal Pradesh, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abhishek Dullar have been honoured with the distinguished President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day.

Advertisement

Dullar has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Gurdev Chand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

Advertisement

The other two recipients of the prestigious honours are Inspector Amar Singh and ASI Jagbir Singh, who have been awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.

Advertisement

These national honours recognise exemplary service, unwavering dedication and outstanding professionalism in the line of duty.

“The recognition reflects their commitment to the highest standards of policing and public service. Himachal Police extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees and salutes their dedicated service to the nation,” said Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts