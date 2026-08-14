Four Himachal police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

Four police personnel from Himachal Pradesh, including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abhishek Dullar have been honoured with the distinguished President’s Police Medal on the occasion of Independence Day.

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Dullar has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Gurdev Chand Sharma, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

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The other two recipients of the prestigious honours are Inspector Amar Singh and ASI Jagbir Singh, who have been awarded the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service.

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These national honours recognise exemplary service, unwavering dedication and outstanding professionalism in the line of duty.

“The recognition reflects their commitment to the highest standards of policing and public service. Himachal Police extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees and salutes their dedicated service to the nation,” said Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari.