Four hydro projects set to be transferred to HPPCL

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 29

The state government has decided to transfer four small hydro power projects from Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL). The projects that will be transferred are SAI Kothi -1 (15 MW), Sai Kothi-11 (18 MW), Devi Kothi (16 MW) and Hail (18 MW) in Chamba district. The government has asked the HPSEBL Managing Director to prepare the modalities for the transfer of these projects.

The HPSEBL employees union, however, is against the move and, and has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to review and withdraw the decision. “The move will delay the start of construction work by around two years and the HPSEBL staff that will be shifted to the HPPCL along with these projects will face problems related to service conditions,” said HL Verma, secretary, HPSEBL Employee Union.

Verma said all these projects, which are being constructed through foreign funding, were at an advanced stage of execution. “The FCA clearances for all projects are in final stage and land acquisition process is also in an advanced stage. Transferring these projects to the HPPCL at this stage will lead to clear violation of loan agreements,” he claimed.

Verma further contended that as electricity board had signed loan agreement and had FCA clearances, the HPPCL will need to transfer the FCA clearances to its name. “This will take time and delay the projects,” said Verma.

He further said that the move would adversely affect the HPSEBL staff that will be shifted to the HPPCL with the projects. “The staff will face service-related issues. The HPSEBL staff that was shifted to the HPPCL in the past was also facing service-related issues,” he said.