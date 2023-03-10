Four interstate toll barriers go for Rs 54.98 cr

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 9

The auction of four interstate toll tax barriers fetched 22.37% more than the reserve price fixed by the State Taxes and Excise Department in the three south zone districts of Solan, Baddi and Shimla.

“The auctions were held at Shimla and Solan today. The department auctioned the four toll units for Rs 54.98 crore as against the reserve price of Rs 44.92 crore. The last year’s reserve price for these toll units was just Rs 40 crore,” said Pankaj Sharma, Additional Commissioner (South zone), State Taxes and Excise Department.

The auction fetched 34.61% more that the last year’s reserve price in the south zone. The annual auction has paid rich dividends to the department as against the three-year policy, wherein mere 10% hike was effected in the reserve price and the lessees were given renewal.

An overwhelming hike of 29.78% was received in the auction of two barriers of the Parwanoo unit held here under the DC’s chairmanship.

As against the reserve price of Rs 15.41 crore, the barriers were auctioned for Rs 20 crore. There is a hike of 29.78% over the reserve price and as much as 42.76% over the last year’s auction.

The lone barrier of Kuddu in Shimla district fetched a hike of 22.73 per cent as it was auctioned for Rs 54 lakh as against the reserve price of Rs 44 lakh, amounting to a 35% hike from the last year’s amount.

There are nine barriers in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt that have been categorised into two units. The Baddi-Barotiwala toll unit, which had a reserve price of Rs 18.05 crore, fetched Rs 21.72 crore and registered a hike of 20.27% over the reserve price. This is 32.30% higher than the last year’s amount.

The Dherowal unit in the BBN area fetched a price of Rs 12.72 crore as against the reserve price of Rs 11 crore. A hike of 15.44% was registered in the auction and this is 26.98% higher than the last year’s amount.