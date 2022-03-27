Four killed, 2 hurt in Solan road accident

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

Four persons, including the driver of a private bus (HP 64 B 4221), were killed and two others injured when the bus plunged into a 100-feet-deep riverbed at Sadhupul on the Kandaghat-Chail road around 10 am today.

Solan Additional SP Ashok Verma said the ill- fated bus was on its way to Chail. It had started from Solan at 8:55 am and seven people were on board. The driver was killed on the spot while five others, who had sustained grievous injuries, were shifted to the IGMC, Shimla. Three of them succumbed to injuries while two are under treatment. Reena (19), hailing from Mamleeg village, had a miraculous escape.

The cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained, while the condition of the road was stated to be fine. Rash and negligent driving could have led to the mishap, police officials said.

The driver has been identified as Anish Thakur (27). The other deceased were Laxmi Prashad (68), hailing from Kandaghat, Kunal Sharma (30), a native of Waknaghat, and Sandeep (33), who hailed from the nearby Badoh village.