Four killed as their car skids into gorge

Shimla, May 5
Four persons were killed on the spot as the car, Tata Punch, they were travelling in fell into a 300 feet deep gorge near Chupadi in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late last night.
The passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were on their way to Bholad after attending a marriage function at Samoli village. The deceased, Nitu (35), Ashish (28), Trilok (35) and Devender (48), are all residents of Bholad. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortems, police sources said.
