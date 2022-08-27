Four killed in Chopal road accident

Shimla, August 26
Four persons were killed and one was seriously injured when a Bolero jeep met with an accident at Daeya in Chopal subdivision in the district today evening.
There were five persons in the Balero (HP 62 0900) when the mishap occurred. Four persons Padam Singh (55) of Bhuni village in Sari tehsil, Simma Devi (42), wife of Padam Singh, Panna Devi (54), wife of Roop Singh of Bhuni village and Sunita (50) of Riyad village were killed on the spot. Roop Singh (57) was shifted to Nerwa Hospital with serious injuries.
