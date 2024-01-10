Four killed in Jubbal mishap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 9

Four persons died when the car they were travelling in rolled down into a gorge on Nandpur road in Jubbal today afternoon. The vehicle, bearing the registration number HP39A0875 rolled down the gorge at around 1.30 pm today. The deceased are Manish (42), his wife Anjana (38), Jagat Ram (70) and Bimla (60). All of them died on the spot. Education Minister Rohit Thakur has expressed grief over the accident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

