Four-lane affected to protest across Himachal Pradesh on October 10

Mandi, September 30
Bhumi Adhigrahan Prabhavit Manch will stage protests, demanding fair compensation for the land acquired under various four-laning projects, across the state on October 10.
BR Kaundal, president of the manch, said the people whose land was acquired had been demanding the government to implement Land Acquisition Act 2013 in the state. Several persons had been affected by the construction of Kiratpur-Manali and Kalka-Shimla and Mandi-Pathankot four-lane projects. “Two days ago, a Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Shimla but the issue of four-lane affected people was not tabled during the discussion,” he said.
The tenure of the state government was going to end after a few months but the CM hadn’t addressed the issue so far, Kaundal said.
“We urge the CM to resolve the issue or face protest before the ensuing Assembly election,” he said.
