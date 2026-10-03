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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four-lane project incomplete, commuters resent toll hike on Matour-Shimla highway

Four-lane project incomplete, commuters resent toll hike on Matour-Shimla highway

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Kangra SDM Anjali Garg talks to local residents and commuters protesting against the toll hike at the Ghatta toll plaza near Ranital on Thursday. Tribune photo
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A steep increase in toll charges on the under-construction Matour-Shimla four-lane highway, 7 km from Kangra, has triggered resentment among local residents, taxi operators and panchayat representatives, who are questioning the reason behind collecting higher charges though several crucial stretches of the project are still incomplete. The toll for light vehicles has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 65 while the rates for commercial vehicles have also been raised substantially.

Representatives of panchayats, taxi operators and local residents gathered at the Ghatta toll plaza near Ranital on Thursday to oppose the increased charges. They argued that motorists were being forced to pay a toll for a highway that was not yet complete.

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The protesters also raised concerns over unfinished works, including tunnels, bridges and service roads, besides alleged inconvenience caused to motorists at several locations. They demanded that toll collection should be linked to the completion of the required infrastructure and the availability of the promised facilities.

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Taxi operators said that the increased toll would directly affect their daily earnings and ultimately burden passengers. A taxi operator added that they were already spending a substantial amount on fuel and maintenance and the steep rise in the toll would further increase their operating costs.

Local representatives also questioned the rationale behind imposing higher charges when traffic diversions and construction-related restrictions continued at various points along the highway. Anjali Garg, SDM, Kangra, who reached the spot, tried to pacify the protesters and assured them that she would take up matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officers in Shimla.

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However, a junior NHAI officer stated that the revised rates had been implemented as per the applicable notification and the toll policy. The issue has also attracted attention because a hearing related to toll collection is pending before the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The toll hike has led to protests by local people, particularly by those who regularly use the highway for commuting and livelihood.

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