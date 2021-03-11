Pathankot-Mandi four-laning project: Owners seek time to vacate properties

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, August 9

The owners of the buildings, which will be demolished between Kandwal and Seuni under the Pathankot-Mandi four-laning project, have sought more time to vacate their properties.

The Four Lane Sangarsh Samiti in a memorandum to the Nurpur Sub-Divisonal Magistrate (SDM), who is also the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition, requested the state government to intervene and persuade the construction company and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for deferring the demolition drive by at least a year.

The samiti mentioned in the memorandum that the NHAI had served two months’ notice to the building owners to vacate the properties, demolish them and remove the debris.

The samiti members urged that demolition drives should be deferred and in meantime the construction company should start work on the Nurpur bypass and vacant government land.

