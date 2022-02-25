Four-lane samiti submits demand charter to SDM

NURPUR, FEBURARY 24
A delegation of Four-Lane Sangharsh Samiti constituted by the people affected by the Pathankot-Mandi four lane widening project in Nurpur submitted a demand charter to the NHAI’s designated Competent Authority of Land Acquisition (CALA)-cum-SDM Nurpur on Thursday seeking early redress of their grievances.
The samiti has demanded compensation of the building structures being acquired by the NHAI for four lane project at par with Una district model or as announced by the DC in 2018-19. —
