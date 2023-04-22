Four-member French lawmakers’ delegation meets Tibetan leaders

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 21

A four-member delegation of the French Senate led

by Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio arrived in Dharamsala yesterday evening on a five-day visit.

The delegation met with Sikyong Penpa Tsering at the Cabinet Secretariat to discuss key issues concerning the Sino-Tibet conflict and the welfare of Tibetans in exile.

Tibetans stage a demonstration in Mandi on Friday. Jai Kumar

This morning, the delegation met with Kalon Norzin Dolma and senior officials of the Department of Information and International Relations. Kalon extended gratitude to the delegation, particularly Senator Brinio for constantly highlighting the critical predicament of Tibetans in Tibet and advocating strong support for the resumption of the Sino-Tibetan dialogue.

Later, the delegation visited the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat and met with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang. The duo thanked the delegation for its support and solidarity with the Tibetan cause. The delegates were briefed on the evolution of democracy in the Tibetan community, the composition of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, and the functioning of the Tibetan parliament-in-Exile.

On Monday, the delegates will meet the Dalai Lama, who is expected to return from Delhi where he attended a two-day Buddhist summit.

During their stay in Dharamsala, the French delegates are scheduled to visit various Tibetan institutions, educational, cultural, religious and social, and have exchanges with the representatives of Tibetan civil societies in and around Dharamsala.

Peaceful protest in Mandi

Mandi: Tibetans held a peaceful protest march to show solidarity with Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, here on Friday . They alleged that under a conspiracy, a doctored video of the Dalai Lama was being used to defame him. “We firmly stand by the spiritual leader,” protesters said. tns