Four migrants die as bus hits bike at Baddi

Four migrants riding a bike (HP 12M 0758) were killed when their vehicle collided with a private bus coming from the opposite side near Indo Farm industrial unit at Bhud in the Baddi industrial area around 6.35 am today. - File photo



Solan, March 19

Four migrants riding a bike (HP 12M 0758) were killed when their vehicle collided with a private bus coming from the opposite side near Indo Farm industrial unit at Bhud in the Baddi industrial area around 6.35 am today.

Confirming the news, Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said four bike riders, all migrants from Uttar Pradesh who were employed here, were killed when their bike collided with a bus at Bhud village this morning.

The post-mortem would be conducted tomorrow to ascertain whether they were under the influence of liquor or some intoxicant. The deceased were identified as Bablu (22) and Anuj (29), both from Bareilly, Chander Sen (30) of Badaun and Jeetu (25) of Moradabad.

