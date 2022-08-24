Four more deaths in Himachal Pradesh, toll rises to 254

Shimla, August 23
Five more deaths (three in Chamba and one each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur) in rain-related incidents were reported in the state today, taking the toll during the current monsoon season to 254. As many as 89 roads (36 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba, 12 in Mandi, three each in Kangra and Solan) were still blocked and 86 transformers and 85 water supply schemes were damaged.
Meanwhile, light rain lashed a few parts of Himachal.
The maximum 43 deaths have occurred in Mandi, followed by 40 in Shimla, 33 in Chamba, 32 in Kullu, 22 in Kangra, 20 each in Sirmaur and Una, 12 in Solan, 11 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, seven in Lahaul and Spiti and three in Kinnaur.
The local MeT office has issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid hills on August 24 and 25.
