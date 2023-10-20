Four nominated Hamirpur MC councillors administered oath

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 19

The members of the Hamirpur Municipal Council (MC) should work without prejudice for the development and welfare of the people of the town, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to Chief Minister, here today.

Bittu was addressing a function organised to administer the oath of office to four new councillors of the MC nominated by the government, namely Sunil Thakur, Harsh Kalia, Nishant Sharma and Rakesh Verma.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was working to change the system and the change would b be reflected in the working of the state government.

He added that the Chief Minister had announced a relief package of Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster-hit people of the state and restoring normalcy in the affected areas.

SDM Maneesh Soni administered the oath of office to the four nominated councillors. He also reviewed the working of the civic body. Municipal Corporation president Manoj Minhas, vice-president Snadeep kumar and all elected councillors were present on the occasion.

