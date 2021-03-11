Four of family die in mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 21

Four persons of a family were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell in a deep gorge near Daand Moda, Churah, in Chamba district late this evening.

The deceased had been identified as Tilak Raj (48), his wife Ambika (46), son Atul (18) and daughter Samiksha (15), all local residents.

A press report stated that the driver lost control over the car, which then skidded down the Dughli-Kainthli road. On hearing the crash, the locals rushed to the accident site but till the time they reached there, the occupants of the car had died, the press release added. The locals informed the police about the accident. The bodies were retrieved by the police with the help of locals.

The bodies would be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem. The police were on the accident spot to ascertain the cause of accident, the report said.

