Four of family missing after vehicle falls into river in Himachal Pradesh

Rampur (HP), July 12
Four members of a family went missing after their vehicle plunged into the Sutlej river on the Shimla-Kinnaur road, officials said on Wednesday.
The missing persons were identified as Rajiv (33), his mother Sundla Devi (55), cousin brother Maher Singh (37) and his wife Sheetla (29), all residents of village Lahdu in Nankheri tehsil of Shimla.
Rajiv along with his cousin brother and his wife was taking his mother to Khaneri hospital in Rampur when the accident took place on Tuesday night, police said.
The spot from where the vehicle fell down into the river was damaged due to heavy rains.
BJP leader Kaul Singh Negi said there was no safety board on the stretch and the driver could not see the damaged road at night. He said danger signs should be put up in all damaged portions for commuters' safety.
Search and rescue operations are underway to trace the four.
