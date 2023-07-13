Four of family missing as car falls into Sutlej

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 12

Four members of a family have gone missing after the car in which they were travelling fell from a hill and submerged in the Sutlej river water near Nogli area under the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district late last evening.

The missing persons have been identified as Sundla Devi (55), Rajiv (33) Maher Singh (37) and Sheetla (29). They belonged to the Lahdu village of Nankheri tehsil in the district. The driver was reportedly trying to negotiate through a broken patch of the road when the mishap took place.

The police said that the family was on their way to a hospital at Rampur. The car rolled down a hill near Nogli and fell into the Sutlej.

A search operation was launched during the night itself, but the missing persons could not be traced due to darkness and inclement weather. The search is still on, said a senior police official.

BJP leader Kaul Singh Negi said, “There was no safety barrier on the stretch and the driver could not see the damaged road at night. A signage indicating danger must be installed at all the damaged portions to ensure commuters’ safety.”

