Four of in-laws’ family booked after woman’s death in Damtal

A woman, who was married around six months ago, died at her parental home in the Damtal police station area yesterday under mysterious circumstances. The police have booked her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law on the complaint of her mother, who has alleged harassment in connection with dowry.

The deceased, identified as Simran, was married at Mehtabpur (Mukerian) in Punjab reportedly returned to her parental home at Damtal on Saturday evening. The next day, family members found her unconscious in a room and rushed her to the Civil Hospital, Indora, where doctors declared her brought dead.

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On receiving information, a team from Damtal police station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. A team of the Forensic Science Unit, Nurpur, also visited the spot and collected evidence and samples.

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In view of the sensitivity of the matter, Nurpur ASP Dharam Chand Verma visited the spot and directed the police to investigate the case from all possible angles. The police also recorded the statement of the deceased’s mother, Madhu. The ASP said on the basis of the statement of the complainant, the police registered a case against Simran’s husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sister-in-law under Sections 80(2), 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complainant alleged that Simran was being harassed by her in-laws in connection with dowry. The police said the allegations were being investigated and all aspects of the case were being examined.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted at the Civil Hospital, Nurpur. After completion of the medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family last evening. The police said further action would be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the investigation.