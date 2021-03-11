4 returning from marriage killed in road accident in Shimla's Rohru

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

Four persons were killed on the spot as the vehicle (Tata Punch) they were travelling in fell into a 300-feet deep gorge near Chupadi in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late last night.

The passengers of the ill-fated vehicle were on their way to Bholad after attending a marriage function at Samoli village.

The deceased were identified as Nitu (35), Ashish (28), Trilok (35) and Devender (48) all residents of Bholad in Jubbal.