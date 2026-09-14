Four test positive for swine flu at Paonta Sahib hospital

Four patients have tested positive for H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, at the Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital in Sirmaur district within four days, prompting the hospital authorities to intensify surveillance and shift them to the isolation ward.

According to hospital sources, the four patients had reported with symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Their samples were collected after doctors suspected influenza infection. They were subsequently found positive for H1N1.

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All four patients were shifted from the general ward to the isolation facility as a precautionary measure. Their condition was reported to be stable and they were being kept under medical observation.

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Hospital authorities have also stepped up monitoring of other patients and healthcare workers to prevent possible transmission of the infection. Necessary precautions have been advised while attending to patients with influenza-like symptoms.

Dr AV Raghav, Medical Officer In-charge, Civil Hospital, confirmed that four patients had tested positive for H1N1 and had been shifted to the isolation ward. He said the patients were receiving treatment and their condition was being monitored.

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Sirmaur Chief Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Pratap has advised people experiencing persistent fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty in breathing to seek medical attention without delay. Elderly people, young children and those with underlying illnesses have been advised to take precautions, in particular.