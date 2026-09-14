DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four test positive for swine flu at Paonta Sahib hospital

Four test positive for swine flu at Paonta Sahib hospital

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 01:05 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All four patients were shifted to the isolation facility as a precautionary measure.
Advertisement

Four patients have tested positive for H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, at the Paonta Sahib Civil Hospital in Sirmaur district within four days, prompting the hospital authorities to intensify surveillance and shift them to the isolation ward.

According to hospital sources, the four patients had reported with symptoms, including fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. Their samples were collected after doctors suspected influenza infection. They were subsequently found positive for H1N1.

Advertisement

All four patients were shifted from the general ward to the isolation facility as a precautionary measure. Their condition was reported to be stable and they were being kept under medical observation.

Advertisement

Hospital authorities have also stepped up monitoring of other patients and healthcare workers to prevent possible transmission of the infection. Necessary precautions have been advised while attending to patients with influenza-like symptoms.

Dr AV Raghav, Medical Officer In-charge, Civil Hospital, confirmed that four patients had tested positive for H1N1 and had been shifted to the isolation ward. He said the patients were receiving treatment and their condition was being monitored.

Advertisement

Sirmaur Chief Medical Officer Dr Rakesh Pratap has advised people experiencing persistent fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty in breathing to seek medical attention without delay. Elderly people, young children and those with underlying illnesses have been advised to take precautions, in particular.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts