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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four tourists rescued from swollen Parbati river in Kullu

Four tourists rescued from swollen Parbati river in Kullu

The tourists entered a relatively shallow stretch of the river to take photographs amid the scenic surroundings

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:17 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A video grab of the operation to rescue the tourists stranded in the Parbati river near Manikaran in Kullu.
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Four tourists had a narrow escape after they ventured into the Parbati river near Manikaran in Kullu district on Sunday to click photographs and became stranded when the water level rose sharply.

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According to information, the tourists had entered a relatively shallow stretch of the river to take photographs amid the scenic surroundings. However, a strong current and a sudden rise in the water level left them unable to return to the riverbank. The incident triggered panic among people at the spot, who immediately alerted the police and sought help from local residents.

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A rescue operation was launched without delay. Police personnel and locals reached the riverbank and used ropes to establish a secure link with the stranded tourists. They carefully guided the four towards the bank as the turbulent river continued to flow around them.

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The rescue operation was carried out amid considerable risk due to the strong current and slippery rocks along the riverbed. After sustained efforts, all four tourists were safely brought back to shore.

The incident once again highlights the dangers of venturing into rivers and streams in the Himalayan region without assessing rapidly changing water conditions. The Parbati, like other mountain rivers, can appear relatively calm at certain points but become extremely dangerous within a short time due to a sudden increase in water discharge upstream.

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The episode also underlines the importance of following safety advisories issued by the local authorities, particularly during the monsoon season, when water levels in rivers and streams can change rapidly.

The prompt response of the police and local residents, who took part in the rescue operation, was widely appreciated and helped avert what could have been a major tragedy.

Tourists visiting Manikaran and other destinations along the Parbati Valley have been advised to maintain a safe distance from the river and avoid entering the water, even for photographs. The authorities and local residents have repeatedly cautioned visitors against approaching fast-flowing rivers, particularly when weather and upstream conditions are uncertain. The successful rescue served as a timely reminder that scenic riverbanks can be deceptive and that even a brief venture into a mountain river can quickly become life-threatening.

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