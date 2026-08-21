DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four trains running on Pathankot-Jogindernagar track cancelled following disruptions due to heavy rainfall

Four trains running on Pathankot-Jogindernagar track cancelled following disruptions due to heavy rainfall

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Train services on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar track suspended till further orders following disruptions due to heavy rain.
Advertisement

Heavy rain in the Kangra valley has disrupted the movement of trains on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge rail line. Four trains connecting to Baijnath-Paprola has been cancelled until further orders as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The railway authorities have temporarily suspended services after inspecting vulnerable stretches of the track affected by heavy rain, water-logging, falling debris and the possibility of landslides. Officials said that the decision was taken considering the safety of the track during the prevailing weather conditions.

Advertisement

The cancelled services include train No. 52473 from Baijnath-Paprola to Jogindernagar and train No. 52472 from Jogindernagar to Baijnath-Paprola. Two other trains operating between Baijnath-Paprola and Pathankot have also been affected.

Advertisement

The trains running on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge line are an important mode of transport for the residents of Kangra and adjoining areas. Besides local commuters, this heritage railway is also popular among tourists travelling through the Kangra valley.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Railways said that engineering teams had been inspecting the affected sections and assessing the condition of the track. Officials said that the repair and maintenance work would be undertaken wherever required before train services were restored.

Several portions of the railway line are vulnerable to damage due to uprooted trees, boulders, soil erosion and sudden water flow during heavy rainfall. The railway authorities are particularly monitoring locations where the track may have been affected due to debris or rainwater.

Advertisement

The suspension of train services caused inconvenience to passengers who depend on these for daily travel. Railway officials have advised passengers to obtain the latest information before planning their journey and contact railway assistance services for updates.

The authorities said that train services would be resumed only after the track and its vulnerable sections were completely safe. The services would remain suspended until further orders, depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspection and repair work.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts