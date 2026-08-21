Four trains running on Pathankot-Jogindernagar track cancelled following disruptions due to heavy rainfall

Heavy rain in the Kangra valley has disrupted the movement of trains on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge rail line. Four trains connecting to Baijnath-Paprola has been cancelled until further orders as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety. The railway authorities have temporarily suspended services after inspecting vulnerable stretches of the track affected by heavy rain, water-logging, falling debris and the possibility of landslides. Officials said that the decision was taken considering the safety of the track during the prevailing weather conditions.

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The cancelled services include train No. 52473 from Baijnath-Paprola to Jogindernagar and train No. 52472 from Jogindernagar to Baijnath-Paprola. Two other trains operating between Baijnath-Paprola and Pathankot have also been affected.

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The trains running on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge line are an important mode of transport for the residents of Kangra and adjoining areas. Besides local commuters, this heritage railway is also popular among tourists travelling through the Kangra valley.

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A spokesman for the Railways said that engineering teams had been inspecting the affected sections and assessing the condition of the track. Officials said that the repair and maintenance work would be undertaken wherever required before train services were restored.

Several portions of the railway line are vulnerable to damage due to uprooted trees, boulders, soil erosion and sudden water flow during heavy rainfall. The railway authorities are particularly monitoring locations where the track may have been affected due to debris or rainwater.

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The suspension of train services caused inconvenience to passengers who depend on these for daily travel. Railway officials have advised passengers to obtain the latest information before planning their journey and contact railway assistance services for updates.

The authorities said that train services would be resumed only after the track and its vulnerable sections were completely safe. The services would remain suspended until further orders, depending on weather conditions and the progress of inspection and repair work.