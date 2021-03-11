Four trekkers rescued in Kullu

Kullu, May 20
Four tourists from Mumbai along with three local porters, who had lost their way during trekking in Jalori Jot area in Lug valley of Kullu, were rescued by the police today.
According to information, they were looking for water when they lost their way. They were able to inform the District Disaster Management after which a team led by Kullu police went out in search of the tourists.
Chaupadsa panchayat president, vice-president, local people and forest department employees also assisted in the search and rescue operation.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that Chintan Samarth (26), Sagar Badwa (24), Naini Shah (24) and Sakshi (22) had come to visit Kullu-Manali from Mumbai on May 13. They left for Bhubu Jot on May 16 along with three porters Deepak Thakur (18), Aman Thakur (18) and Navit Thakur (18) of Mahili village in Kullu. They camped in Bhubu Jot till May 18.
