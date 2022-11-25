Four Una areas drug hotspots

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 24

The menace of synthetic drugs, especially heroin, locally called ‘chitta’, is increasing in Una. The police have identified Amb-Mubarakpur, Una-Basal-Jhalera, Mehatpur-Raipur and Tahliwal-Dulahar belts as hotspots for drug peddling.

The hotspots have been identified as per cases registered under the NDPS Act.

As per data collected from the police, the seizure of heroin and the number of drug peddlers in the district have been steadily increasing.

In 2018, as many as 106 cases were registered in Una under the NDPS Act of which 34 cases were against those peddling heroin. In 2018, as many as 138 peddlers were arrested and 196 gram of heroin was seized.

In 2019, the total number of cases registered under the NDPS Act decreased to 90 but the cases of drug seizure increased to 50. The total seizure of heroin also increased to 206 gm and people arrested under the Act were 122.

In 2020, 102 cases were registered under the Act of which 54 were registered for the seizure of heroin. The total seizure of heroin was 197 gram and 141 were arrested for drug peddling.

In 2021, 118 cases were registered of which 67 cases for the seizure of heroin (402 grams). The number of people arrested for drug peddling went up to 171.

In 2022, till date 78 cases have been registered of which 64 cases are for drug seizure (383 gram) and 117 have been arrested for drug peddling.

SP, Una, Arjit Sen said the police had been cracking down on drug peddlers. Besides the registration of cases against drug peddlers, the police were also investigating the sources of wealth accumulated by habitual offenders.

The police might move for seizure of properties or illegal wealth accumulated by the drug peddlers and were also sharing and exchanging information with the Punjab Police to bust the network of drug peddlers.

Sources here said the drug peddlers were targeting the youth or students, who took synthetic drugs for experimentation.

Besides students, some pilgrim sites that receive a large number of devotees from adjoining Punjab are on the police radar. Police sources said peddlers also targeted pilgrims.

