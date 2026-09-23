Four Uttarakhand men held for stealing jewellery, cash from Shimla house

The district police have arrested four Uttarakhand residents for stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 crore from a house located in the Finghask area of Shimla. The accused have been identified as Devendra Kumar (56), a resident of Ramnagar, and Pappu Lal (58), Baljeet Singh (35) and Naeem (36), all residents of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

According to the police, on September 8, Renu Baljee in her police complaint stated that she lives in her house along with two maids. On the morning of September 8, when she woke up, she found that the cupboards in her room were open and items scattered. She added that upon inspection, she found that her jewellery, including diamond and gold bangles, gold rings and earrings, Rs 1.5 lakh cash along with other valuables were missing.

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She alleged that one of her maids was also missing and she suspected that it was her who had stolen the valuable items. The police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 and initiated an investigation. Police teams searched for suspects at various locations, interrogated them and collected technical and other evidence. They came to know that the thieves were from Uttarakhand after which a team from the Sadar police station in a joint operation with the Udham Singh Nagar district police launched a manhunt and arrested the four accused from Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar.

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SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that around 80 per cent of the stolen property had been recovered. “The recovered property includes stolen jewellery and other valuables. An investigation is going on to recover the remaining property and identify and arrest other individuals involved in the theft,” he added.