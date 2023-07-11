Four washed away in Beas in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 10

As many as four persons were washed away in flooded Beas in Kullu district on Sunday, while one body was recovered in the district.

Besides, as per information, four trekkers were trapped at Hanuman Tiba site in Manali region. They sought help from the district administration. So far there is no clue about these trekkers.

Yatra called off The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra, which began on July 7 in Kullu district, was suspended by the district administration with immediate effect on Monday

Power supply has been disrupted in the entire Kullu district since Sunday because of damage to power structure at Thalout.

Some houses were damaged at Hathithan Bhunter in Kullu because of flooded Beas, while one house was damaged at Akhara bazaar because of a fire incident.

There is report of a hotel collapse alongside highway near Manali because of flooded Beas. As many as 15 persons were evacuated from Fozal area. They were living in a shelter home. Due to flash floods in Fozal nullah, the water entered into the premises of the shelter home and the houses alongside Beas were inundated.

A temple submerged in the Beas. Photo: Jai Kumar

Power supply has been disrupted in the entire Kullu district since Sunday because of damage to power structure at Thalout. Due to lack of power supply, communication facilities have been affected badly in the district. The administration is in the process of contacting its officials at Manali, Banjar and Manikran to enquire about the current situation. The administration is trying to contact Malana power project authorities to get temporary power supply so as to resume the communication and power supply system in the district.

Flooded Parbati river is flowing above the bridge at Manikaran.

A habitation along the river in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar

Kullu DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that “in view of public safety Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been terminated today. Four persons were washed away in Kullu district on Sunday, while some houses were damaged at different locations. Due to the collapse of the communication system, we have no exact number of houses or hotels damaged in the district. The administration is trying to collect the details.”

The DC stated that a large number of flood-affected people were accommodated in relief camps at different locations in the district.

In Mandi district, the Beas is flowing above the danger mark, which has flooded several houses. As many as 113 houses were got vacated by the Mandi administration.

Additional District Magistrate Ashwani Kumar said that 60 houses were got vacated at Pandoh, 10 at Ghran, 12 at Purani Mandi and Khaliyar, 25 at Bheuli and six at Padal. Yesterday a flash flood occurred in Thunag area, where a house was damaged completely while partial damage was caused to other houses.