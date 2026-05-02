Four woman teachers killed as pine tree falls on moving vehicle in Kullu storm

In a tragic incident, four woman teachers lost their lives after a pine tree fell on a moving vehicle during a sudden storm in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district this evening.

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The accident occurred on the Shamsher-Gugra road near Bali-Kol when strong winds and a thunderstorm uprooted a large pine tree, which came crashing down onto a Bolero (HP01K-4621). The impact caused the vehicle to lose control, plunge off the road, and left it severely mangled.

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According to Ani SDM Laxman Kanet, seven persons, including the driver, were travelling in the vehicle. Six of them were school teachers. Four woman teachers were declared dead, while three others sustained injuries.

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“The deceased have been identified as Sneh Lata (38), wife of Tika Nand, resident of Parlidhar; Banti Kaundal, wife of Hem Dutt, resident of Lamiseri; Usha Kumari (43), wife of Madan Lal, resident of Tarala; and Seema Azad (54), wife of Jia Lal Azad, resident of Ropdi in Kullu district,” the SDM said.

“The injured include Suresh Chand (42), Tara Devi (47), and Reena Kumari (40), who were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” he added.

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Eyewitnesses reported that a bus and other vehicles at the scene immediately initiated rescue efforts and informed the authorities. Soon after, teams from the police, fire brigade, and local administration reached the spot and carried out relief and evacuation operations.

The SDM confirmed the casualties and said that immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each has been provided to the families of the deceased, while Rs 5,000 each has been given to the injured.

Doctors at the local hospital declared the four teachers dead on arrival. Two critically injured women were referred to a higher centre for advanced treatment, while the driver is undergoing treatment at the Anni hospital.

Ani MLA Lokender Kumar visited the hospital on receiving news of the incident and met the bereaved families, expressing condolences and assuring support.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the region, with grief spreading throughout Ani and surrounding areas. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious during adverse weather conditions, especially in hilly areas prone to landslides and falling trees.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss of four lives in the tragic accident that occurred in the Ani area of Kullu district today.

He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

The CM directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.