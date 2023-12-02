Four-year jail, Rs 10K fine for theft in shop

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, DECEMBER 1

Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Jawali in Kangra district, Deepali Gambir yesterday convicted Harpal Singh, alias Pala, of Chhattar village for committing a theft in a shop and awarded him four years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

As per information, following a complaint of Chain Singh, a resident of Sunhara village in Fatehpur sub division, a theft case under sections 380 and 457 was registered against him in Jawali police station on November 18, 2009.

The accused had allegedly stolen a refrigerator and Rs 2,600 from the complainant’s shop during night. In the course of the investigation of the case, Jawali police had seized the stolen refrigerator and money from nearby village Takwal on the same day from the van of accused Harpal Singh.

Police investigation had revealed that after committing the theft, when the accused was carrying the refrigerator in a van, the van overturned on the way.

Assistant District Attorney, Jawali Ravi Kumar, defending the case on behalf of the government, said that the court had sentenced the convict two years rigorous imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 5,000 under section 380 of the IPC and the same imprisonment and fine under section 457 of the IPC. “As per the court order, after the completion of the two-year sentence in one case, convict Harpal Singh’s two-year sentence in another case will begin,” he said.

