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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Four years of Congress government to be celebrated in Hamirpur: MLA

Four years of Congress government to be celebrated in Hamirpur: MLA

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:22 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar addresses mediapersons in Hamirpur on Wednesday.
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A grand celebration function will be organised at the Police Ground in Hamirpur on December 11 to mark the successful completion of four years of the state government, said Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had effectively navigated various challenges in these years, including economic crisis, political hurdles and natural disasters. He added that the Chief Minister had not only launched numerous welfare schemes for all sections of society, including the general public, youth, and government employees, but had also worked tirelessly to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant and prosperous state.

The MLA said that the event at the Police Ground would celebrate these achievements and would be a historic occasion. He added that the Chief Minister had steered Himachal Pradesh forward through his firm decision-making, even while facing economic and political challenges as well as emergencies due to natural disasters.

Suresh Kumar said that the Chief Minister had steadfastly championed Himachal’s interests in complex matters such as the Wildflower Hall hotel case, JSW hydroelectric power project, Kishau Dam project and the recent recovery of arrears from the BBMB. “As a result, Himachal Pradesh is set to receive thousands of crores of rupees in revenue,” he added.

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The MLA said that the state government was actively pursuing the issue of water cess in court. Besides, the government was taking steps to secure Himachal’s rightful share in Chandigarh. On both these fronts, the government was firm on advocating for the rights of the state.

He said that despite the Central Government discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant and various other economic challenges, Sukhu had extended financial benefits to employees and pensioners. Furthermore, he had fulfilled the Congress’s election promises and implemented the Old Pension Scheme for employees, he added.

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